Kal Greasley

Tattooed Lady Candles - Label Design

Tattooed Lady Candles - Label Design logo vector illustrator graphic design design branding adobe illustration illustrated logo
Custom label design for Tattooed Lady Candles. Part of a complete set these were designed for a range of candles and melt each with their own unique name and tattoo icon. This Regular range used a 'lit match' icon.

