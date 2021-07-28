🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hokai Bag shopping app
Hokai Bag shopping App created as an internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers. The source file comes with Figma (.fig) with all separate layers.
Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com
Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/hokai-bag-shopping-app
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.