Double Exposure [Black & White]

Using Adobe Photoshop.

Model used Off Jumpol Adulkittiporn (Thai Actor).

I want to make the perception of a man that have ambitions, wild, bold but also soothe and keep you company. That's why i choose bonfire.

Also why i choose black & white just to keep muted for the soothe, calm feeling. Balance and embracing all colors.

This was used for my Digital Illustration assignment.