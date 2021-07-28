Indhyra Sasti Widya Utama

Double Exposure [Black & White]

Indhyra Sasti Widya Utama
Indhyra Sasti Widya Utama
  • Save
Double Exposure [Black & White] design double exposure illustration graphic design
Download color palette

Using Adobe Photoshop.
Model used Off Jumpol Adulkittiporn (Thai Actor).
I want to make the perception of a man that have ambitions, wild, bold but also soothe and keep you company. That's why i choose bonfire.
Also why i choose black & white just to keep muted for the soothe, calm feeling. Balance and embracing all colors.

This was used for my Digital Illustration assignment.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Indhyra Sasti Widya Utama
Indhyra Sasti Widya Utama

More by Indhyra Sasti Widya Utama

View profile
    • Like