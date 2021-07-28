Netflix TV App Concept

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi there! 🐶
Welcome a new concept by Dinarys 👋 Inspired by Netflix’s success, we represent our vision of a streaming service 🎬
Whatever products or services you sell, contact our team 💭 We will create a functional and good-looking digital solution to multiply your sales in a short time! 💸
Dinarys | Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter | Behance | Xing
💡 By the way, did you know that Netflix is one of the pioneers in microservices adoption? Due to this architectural style, the company managed to break ranks in its niche market 💣 Currently, it serves nearly 200 million subscribers all over the world 🙈
Once you implement your project with the use of microservices, the positive effect is guaranteed:
🪐 Faster time to market,
🪐 Improved ROI with reduced TCO,
🪐 Increased resilience,
🪐 Enhanced scalability,
🪐 Easier debugging and maintenance,
🪐 Smooth outsourcing, etc.
If you still didn’t consider the benefits of microservices pattern for your business, it’s a proper time to do that together with Dinarys! 🧡
Press L to like it and write a comment to leave a review 💭
Thanks for watching! 😸🐶
Stay tuned for our updates 🤜🤛
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.