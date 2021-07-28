Dis Bashlaev
Dinarys

Netflix TV App Concept

Dis Bashlaev
Dinarys
Dis Bashlaev for Dinarys
Hire Us
  • Save
Netflix TV App Concept tv shows tv show films movie platform tv series category uxdesign dashboard ui ux minimal interface smart tv movie app netflix website application tv app website design
Netflix TV App Concept tv shows tv show films movie platform tv series category uxdesign dashboard ui ux minimal interface smart tv movie app netflix website application tv app website design
Download color palette
  1. Netflix TV App Concept 1.png
  2. Netflix TV App Concept 2.png

Hi there! 🐶

Welcome a new concept by Dinarys 👋 Inspired by Netflix’s success, we represent our vision of a streaming service 🎬

Whatever products or services you sell, contact our team 💭 We will create a functional and good-looking digital solution to multiply your sales in a short time! 💸

Dinarys | Facebook | Linkedin | Twitter | Behance | Xing

💡 By the way, did you know that Netflix is one of the pioneers in microservices adoption? Due to this architectural style, the company managed to break ranks in its niche market 💣 Currently, it serves nearly 200 million subscribers all over the world 🙈

Once you implement your project with the use of microservices, the positive effect is guaranteed:

🪐 Faster time to market,
🪐 Improved ROI with reduced TCO,
🪐 Increased resilience,
🪐 Enhanced scalability,
🪐 Easier debugging and maintenance,
🪐 Smooth outsourcing, etc.

If you still didn’t consider the benefits of microservices pattern for your business, it’s a proper time to do that together with Dinarys! 🧡

Press L to like it and write a comment to leave a review 💭

Thanks for watching! 😸🐶

Stay tuned for our updates 🤜🤛

Dinarys
Dinarys
Hire Us

More by Dinarys

View profile
    • Like