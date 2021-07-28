Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kal Greasley

Salty South - Branding & Apparel Design

Kal Greasley
Kal Greasley
Salty South - Branding & Apparel Design
As a Tasmanian-based brand we wanted to pay homage their roots while still creating a design that fit the apparel market today. I always jump at the opportunity to create in the traditional tattoo style so developing a Tasmanian Tiger like this was the perfect fit!

Kal Greasley
Kal Greasley

