Convivity

Vpalce - Coworking space booking app Ui

Convivity
Convivity
  • Save
Vpalce - Coworking space booking app Ui coworking coworking space ios app minimalist mobile app ui booking app mobile app graphic design ui design mobileui mobile app ux uiux ux clean mobile ui mobile adobe xd ui design
Download color palette

Hi Guys! 👋

Here is the co-work space app screens design that provides several spaces with categorized types, independently working or in a group, and provide tickets for upcoming events, you can choose your favorite available place. In this design, we tried to get all the details one needs to book a place easily while it is simple and convenient.

Design Tool — Adobe XD

Feel free to give us some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
💌 We are open to new projects!
************
📩Email Us: convivity@gmail.com

Convivity
Convivity

More by Convivity

View profile
    • Like