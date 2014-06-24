Alexandra Bond

Love Noir

Love Noir wine lines floral gold foil packaging typography lettering illustration organic
Finally, a re-upload! I had to take this shot down until the product went live in stores.

Packaging mockup for a Wine Group product that's now live in Target stores nationwide. It was changed from a cabernet to a pinot noir.

Gold foil on black stock.

