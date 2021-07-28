Mayursinh Jadeja
Payment Cards UI Elements

Payment Cards UI Elements dark white website design card cards web development comapny web design web development website freebie figma transection bank money free ux ui card ui payment
Payment Cards UI Elements

Payment Cards UI Elements created as an internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers. The source file comes with Figma (.fig) with all separate layers.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/payment-cards-ui-elements

Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
    • Like