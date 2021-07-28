Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Brand Semut

Giliams - Modern Ligature Serif

Brand Semut
Brand Semut
  • Save
Giliams - Modern Ligature Serif wedding fonts invitation social media modern font luxury font logo font sans serif serif typography typeface fonts
Download color palette

Download Here : https://bit.ly/3ybVaoa

Introducing our new "Giliams", Modern ligature typeface with Unique, Classy and Stylish. Is perfect for branding, logos, invitation, master heads, and more.

Giliams Features :
- Ligatures
- Multilanguage
- Alternates

What you get:
- Giliams OTF
- Giliams TTF
- Giliams WOFF

If there's anything else you are unsure of feel free to pop me a message :) That's it! Have fun using Giliams Typeface!!!

Feel free to follow, like and share. Thanks so much for checking out my portfolio!

Brand Semut
Brand Semut

More by Brand Semut

View profile
    • Like