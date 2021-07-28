Indhyra Sasti Widya Utama

Christmas Zine Mock Up Concept [Front Pages]

Indhyra Sasti Widya Utama
Indhyra Sasti Widya Utama
  • Save
Christmas Zine Mock Up Concept [Front Pages] vector illustration zine typography book graphic design
Download color palette

Using Adobe Photoshop & InDesign.
Some pictures references from adobestock, png.tree, ect.
Concepts are mixed by my own thoughts and many references i found online especially from Pinterest.

This Concept was used for my Public Design mid-exam.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Indhyra Sasti Widya Utama
Indhyra Sasti Widya Utama

More by Indhyra Sasti Widya Utama

View profile
    • Like