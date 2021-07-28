Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

e-Goal Personal Goal Management App

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
e-Goal Personal Goal Management App mobile app white colorful icon web development company design app ui figma web development website web illustration goal goals freebie free goallife satisfying application
Download color palette

e-Goal Personal Goal Management App

e-Goal Personal Goal Management App created as an internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers. The source file comes with Figma (.fig) with all separate layers.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/e-goal-personal-goal-management-app

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like