Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Choirul Syafril
Keitoto

Social Media App

Choirul Syafril
Keitoto
Choirul Syafril for Keitoto
Hire Us
  • Save
Social Media App branding connect message clean uxdesign uidesign design ios uiux ux ui linkedin twitter facebook social media media chat mobile app social
Social Media App branding connect message clean uxdesign uidesign design ios uiux ux ui linkedin twitter facebook social media media chat mobile app social
Download color palette
  1. Social Media App.png
  2. Social Media App 2.png

Work inquiries? Send brief to: hello@keitoto.com

Hello Dribbblers! This is my exploration of social media app design.

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Press "L" if you love it.

— — — — — — — — — —
Want to collaborate? Email Us: hello@keitoto.com
Keitoto | Behance | Instagram | UI8

Keitoto
Keitoto
Design Agency Focus on Building Experience
Hire Us

More by Keitoto

View profile
    • Like