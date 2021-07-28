Aidin Shahi

Organic skincare brand Logo

Aidin Shahi
Aidin Shahi
  • Save
Organic skincare brand Logo h logo luxury purple gradient iran logo concept nature natural organic skincare cosmetics cosmetic brand branding brand graphic designer logo design logo
Download color palette

The finalized logo for Heradit, an organic skincare brand
Would love to know your feedback
Smash 'L' if you like it

Aidin Shahi
Aidin Shahi

More by Aidin Shahi

View profile
    • Like