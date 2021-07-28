Ageng Widodo

Smart City

Ageng Widodo
Ageng Widodo
  • Save
Smart City smart city web design ui ux
Download color palette

Hi, Lads!

Glad to be back for share my exploration website design about Smart City Website. Hoping to learn a lot from y'all. Feel free to your feedback. Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Ageng Widodo
Ageng Widodo

More by Ageng Widodo

View profile
    • Like