Mark Radomski

Brutalist reservation screens

Mark Radomski
Mark Radomski
Hire Me
  • Save
Brutalist reservation screens ux typography brutalist design brutalism
Download color palette

Shift Nudge homework. Typography-focused signup flow. Decided to experiment with brutalist UX. Not a rounded corner in sight.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Mark Radomski
Mark Radomski
Designer. Developer. Artist.
Hire Me

More by Mark Radomski

View profile
    • Like