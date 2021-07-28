Tushar

Leaderboard(Cricket Rankings) - (#dailyui #019)

Tushar
Tushar
  • Save
Leaderboard(Cricket Rankings) - (#dailyui #019) list rankings leaderboard dailyui019 019 dark mode babar azam virat kohli cricinfo cricbuzz cricket trending trendy mobile ui design app dailyui
Download color palette

This is the webpage for checking rankings of players and teams in Cricket. This is the continuation of the webpage in my last shot.
Please let me know your thoughts.

Tushar
Tushar

More by Tushar

View profile
    • Like