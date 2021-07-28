🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
How is it doing, friends? Check out the new shot — Real Estate Investments App 💸
This service can help users to make an investment in a foreign project to become a citizen 🇺🇸
On the shot we decided to show you the page where people can view all proposals and choose the proper one. Also, there is a project with the details of the contribution👆🏻
The color palette consists of strict colors — black and white, to set up the user to make the right decision 📌
If the users wanna quickly find a project to invest — they definitely need this app 🤩
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Olga Kopceva
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.