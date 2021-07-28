Purrweb UI

Real Estate Investments App

Real Estate Investments App real estate app building finance apartments startup mvp motion graphics usa fintech citizenship investment real estate animation mobile online ux ui purrweb design app
How is it doing, friends? Check out the new shot — Real Estate Investments App 💸

This service can help users to make an investment in a foreign project to become a citizen 🇺🇸

On the shot we decided to show you the page where people can view all proposals and choose the proper one. Also, there is a project with the details of the contribution👆🏻

The color palette consists of strict colors — black and white, to set up the user to make the right decision 📌

If the users wanna quickly find a project to invest — they definitely need this app 🤩

Created by Olga Kopceva

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

