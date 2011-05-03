Pedro Pinto

ID Icons

Pedro Pinto
Pedro Pinto
  • Save
ID Icons portugal red beige blue purple white bi bilhete identidade identity card icon id
Download color palette

Here are some real examples for those of you who are not familiar with this cards:
Left - http://cl.ly/6RMI
Right - http://cl.ly/6RKq

C9e5bf2fd0f67575bf11ff18081535bc
Rebound of
Small Icon (WIP)
By Pedro Pinto
View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Pedro Pinto
Pedro Pinto

More by Pedro Pinto

View profile
    • Like