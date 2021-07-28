Eduguard - E-learning Website

👋 Hello Dribbblers!

Eduguard is an education, courses, and online learning management system designed for people who want to start teaching online, upload courses, teach on live classes etc. Eduguard for teachers, tutors, technicians & professors, who currently want to teach people by creating online courses, online classes, live classes, etc. Eduguard will give them an easy space to create profiles, courses, events, quizzes, live class, blog, and their own passive income.

