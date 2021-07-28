Eduguard - E-learning Website

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
👋 Hello Dribbblers!
It's just teaser of upcoming project. press "L" if you like it.
Eduguard is an education, courses, and online learning management system designed for people who want to start teaching online, upload courses, teach on live classes etc. Eduguard for teachers, tutors, technicians & professors, who currently want to teach people by creating online courses, online classes, live classes, etc. Eduguard will give them an easy space to create profiles, courses, events, quizzes, live class, blog, and their own passive income.
