Pilsen Café - Branding

Pilsen Café was created with a vintage and minimal approach. Located in the Chicago neighborhood of Pilsen, this coffee shop is where residents and visitors can go hang out and taste delicious coffee. In addition to serving a delicious cup of coffee, Pilsen Café also offers premium-grade teas and a small, but tasty, menu. Plug in the laptop, kick back and check out some of the other coffee-swilling cuties from the Chicagoland area.
The inspiration for this project came from a trip in the spring of 2019 to Medellin, Colombia to visit family and where I took the opportunity to take a long tour on how the best coffee in the world is produced. Inspiration for the colors come from the coffee beans and the plant they come from. I also used a cream tone and soft colors alternatively. It is a vintage and minimal branding/packaging project. I hope you enjoy this project.
