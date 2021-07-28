Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs

Cruise Booking App Concept

Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs
Mayursinh Jadeja for Redlio Designs
Hire Us
  • Save
Cruise Booking App Concept ship blue app design mobile app card cards ui web development comapany design ui web development figma web download freebie free app payment online booking cruise
Download color palette

Cruise Booking App Concept

Free Cruise Booking App UI created as a internal in-house project at Redlio Designs to learn new trends. We would love to contribute this source file to designers. The source file comes with Figma (.fig) with all separate layers.

Website: https://redliodesigns.com
For project inquiries: info@redliodesigns.com

Please Like, Share, and Comment!

Free Download : https://redliodesigns.com/download/cruise-booking-app-concept

Thank you!
Mayursinh Jadeja
Redlio Designs.

Redlio Designs
Redlio Designs
Web and Mobile App Design & Development Company ⭝
Hire Us

More by Redlio Designs

View profile
    • Like