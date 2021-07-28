Pattern 04 | NECH-TO collection

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Seamless pattern from NECH-TO collection. Striped pattern in blue and red color palette is suitable not only for textiles, but also for other surfaces.
You can find out more about my projects on Behance | Instagram
To buy this pattern please contact me via personal messages.
Thanks!