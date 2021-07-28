Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pattern 04 | NECH-TO collection

Pattern 04 | NECH-TO collection stationery poster print fashion clothes pink blue red striped textile design logo branding graphic design pattern design textile fabric surface design design illustration art
Seamless pattern from NECH-TO collection. Striped pattern in blue and red color palette is suitable not only for textiles, but also for other surfaces.

You can find out more about my projects on Behance | Instagram

To buy this pattern please contact me via personal messages.
Thanks!

