Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Danil Kozlov

Depressive Streets - Website Concept

Danil Kozlov
Danil Kozlov
  • Save
Depressive Streets - Website Concept travel streets inspiration web design website landing page branding design interaction clean minimal ux ui
Download color palette

Hi, guys! Today I want to present you my new project.

Looking for UI/UX Services ? : #Write an email

Follow me on: Behance and Instagram

Danil Kozlov
Danil Kozlov

More by Danil Kozlov

View profile
    • Like