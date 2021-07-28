Support Your Friends

This phrase has been floating around for a while. Anyone who is invested in any kind of art, hobby, goal, or occupation can probably relate to this. You share something you’re doing/made/whatever and you might as well be talking to a wall. It’s as if outside validation is needed before you can be acknowledged by people you actually know.

—

I definitely dealt with some of this first when I started @untitledera and later when I began making Red Halftone illustrations. When I was announced as a finalist for the PBR art can I can’t tell you how many people that never seemed to care suddenly cared. What’s funny is those people went back to not caring. Obviously, I’m not looking for validation from those people, but I just thought it was an interesting insight. If you’re new to putting your art or yourself or whatever out there, don’t worry about that kind of people. They only come around when its convenient.

—

Lastly, I know a lot of artists/creatives say it, but it’s truly mind-blowing when people get excited about the work you make and leave a nice comment. Or, someone orders something from your shop. That shit literally makes my day.

__

By the way, I couldn’t find who originally said this, so if you know, do tell.