Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dovan Sanjaya
Whitebox.id

Task Management App

Dovan Sanjaya
Whitebox.id
Dovan Sanjaya for Whitebox.id
Hire Us
  • Save
Task Management App productivity design app ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone 👋

Struggling to manage your time for working on a task? This app will hopefully making it easier for you to focus on your work and make more efficient time management so you could meet those deadlines.

Hope you like it ✌
Don't forget to like and follow us for more interesting design

We are available for collaboration with your creative or development needs
Feel free to shoot an inquiry to hi@whitebox.id

Check us out on
Instagram | LinkedIn | Our Website | Dribbble

View all tags
Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Whitebox.id
Whitebox.id
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Whitebox.id

View profile
    • Like