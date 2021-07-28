Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jay Hafling

Inner pages and mobile pages for e-commerce website

Jay Hafling
Jay Hafling
Inner pages and mobile pages for e-commerce website design ux ui web webdesign product bowl shop bathroom toilet web design web-design website mobile responsive inner pages e-commerce ecommerce b2c store
Hello friends,

We had the greatest pleasure of partnering with Convenient Height on their amazing product – the tallest residential toilets that are beautifully designed and brighten seniors' everyday life.

Check the live website convenientheight.com
Thanks to Valerie for the amazing work on this project.

Best,
Jay

Jay Hafling
Jay Hafling
Senior UI/UX Designer, Creative Director
