Pharos Interactive Web

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Our studio worked to create a fully customized framework and design components for the Pharos Academy website. The goal was to create an easily navigated digital funnel for prospective staff members, students and their families.
Pharos Academy encourages the unique pathways of individuals and through the use of visual storytelling and interactive pages, we built the website to match that sentiment. Unconventional layouts bring a refreshing look to the institute’s website without compromising usability, legibility, and professionalism.
Formerly known as the Bronx Lighthouse Charter school, please allow us to introduce, Pharos Academy.
Become a partner at www.commence.studio
Instagram | @commence.studio