Pharos Interactive Web

Our studio worked to create a fully customized framework and design components for the Pharos Academy website. The goal was to create an easily navigated digital funnel for prospective staff members, students and their families.

Pharos Academy encourages the unique pathways of individuals and through the use of visual storytelling and interactive pages, we built the website to match that sentiment. Unconventional layouts bring a refreshing look to the institute’s website without compromising usability, legibility, and professionalism.

Formerly known as the Bronx Lighthouse Charter school, please allow us to introduce, Pharos Academy.

Become a partner at www.commence.studio

Instagram | @commence.studio