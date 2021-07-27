Kim Naces

Material Icons

Kim Naces
Kim Naces
  • Save
Material Icons design flat ui vector illustrator stroke outlined icon icon set symbol material icon
Download color palette

Pixel perfect 2px outlined icons ✅

You can download it here: https://www.iconfinder.com/iconsets/system-outline

Kim Naces
Kim Naces

More by Kim Naces

View profile
    • Like