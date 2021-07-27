Crusoe Design Co. - Jon Brommet

Barber Pole Bear

vector branding logo barber pole pole black bear bear barber
This is the last of the 3 marks I presented for Black Bear Barber Co. In the end, I'd say it would have been hard for me to pick the final if I had to as I really was equally amped with all 3 designs.⁠

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
