Essentialist Studio

BUSINESS CARD for POTENTIAL RESIDENTIAL

Essentialist Studio
Essentialist Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
BUSINESS CARD for POTENTIAL RESIDENTIAL corporate identity visual identity contemporarydesign flat minimal interior design architecture premium creative studio modern bold neon illustrator photoshop branding logo typography design business card graphic design
Download color palette

CREATIVE DIRECTION / BRANDING / LAYOUT / PACKAGING for POTENTIAL RESIDENTIAL

©ESSENTIALIST STUDIO

For more information please email
contact@essentialist-studio.com

To see the full project visit our website
ESSENTIALIST-STUDIO.COM

Essentialist Studio
Essentialist Studio
Branding studio — Byron Bay
Hire Me

More by Essentialist Studio

View profile
    • Like