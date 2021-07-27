Crusoe Design Co. - Jon Brommet

Black Bear Barber Co.

Black Bear Barber Co. barber branding vector logo illustration bear black bear
Here's the final design for the new Black Bear Barber Co. opening soon.
This style couldn't be more up my alley haha.⁠

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
