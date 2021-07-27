Crusoe Design Co. - Jon Brommet

QES

Crusoe Design Co. - Jon Brommet
Crusoe Design Co. - Jon Brommet
  • Save
QES design branding logo vector
Download color palette

I already posted the final mark for this project. But I really liked the way these letters rolled into each other so I figured I'd share it too.⁠

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Crusoe Design Co. - Jon Brommet
Crusoe Design Co. - Jon Brommet

More by Crusoe Design Co. - Jon Brommet

View profile
    • Like