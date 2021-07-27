Hank Todys

Hitch App - Day 1 of 30

Hitch App - Day 1 of 30
Day 1 of my 30 days of design challenges! I've been using UICoach to generate the challenges for me and my goal is to design a new interface every day for 30 days.

Day 1 Challenge:
Design a real time car sharing app that will allow users to enlist their cars whenever they are going somewhere so that other users can share the ride if it is on their own way and split the cost accordingly.

Feedback is appreciated!

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
