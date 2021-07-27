Apex Senior Advisors Branding

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
The insurance business never stops, so Apex Senior Advisors needed a logo for their business cards, and they needed it fast. Their number one priority was becoming a trustworthy and strong brand for their clients. They take pride in quality service and understanding seniors’ needs for Final Expense Insurance, Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage and Life Insurance — Pretty much any insurance question you have these humans have got the answer or solution for you. But, how did I strive to make them stand out from other insurance groups? Well, it all started with the definition of their name…
Apex:
1. The top or highest part of something, especially one forming a point
2. The most successful time.
And then looking exploring a few "apex's" or mountains, which inherently reflects on the journey of life their consumers are on.
Which... anded us here — a logo grounded in truth and sophisticated, trustworthy colors derived from the world around us.