Apex Senior Advisors Branding

Apex Senior Advisors Branding
The insurance business never stops, so Apex Senior Advisors needed a logo for their business cards, and they needed it fast. Their number one priority was becoming a trustworthy and strong brand for their clients. They take pride in quality service and understanding seniors’ needs for Final Expense Insurance, Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage and Life Insurance — Pretty much any insurance question you have these humans have got the answer or solution for you. But, how did I strive to make them stand out from other insurance groups? Well, it all started with the definition of their name…

Apex:
1. The top or highest part of something, especially one forming a point
2. The most successful time.

And then looking exploring a few "apex's" or mountains, which inherently reflects on the journey of life their consumers are on.

Which... anded us here — a logo grounded in truth and sophisticated, trustworthy colors derived from the world around us.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
