Scissor Bear

Scissor Bear illustration vector symbol logo black bear bear scissors barber
✂️ This was presented for a new barber shop opening soon. I showed them 3 options, and I loved them all. Here is one they didn't pick.⁠

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
