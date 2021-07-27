Crusoe Design Co. - Jon Brommet

Custom W

Crusoe Design Co. - Jon Brommet
Crusoe Design Co. - Jon Brommet
  • Save
Custom W logo design w lettering logo vector
Download color palette

This was a fun custom letter to make. The client picked another great option I presented, but I wanted to share this one too.⁠⁠

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Crusoe Design Co. - Jon Brommet
Crusoe Design Co. - Jon Brommet

More by Crusoe Design Co. - Jon Brommet

View profile
    • Like