Pizza Delivery Mobile App

Pizza Delivery Mobile App drders delivery food design online mockups concept ios android pizza uikit app
Hello My Dear Friends, Let me share my latest design "Pizza Delivery Mobile App" Thank you for viewing my design and showing interest in it. thanks all. 1. Fully Customizable & resizable 2. Organized Layered Adobe XDfiles 3. Easy to change color style 4. Image: Unsplash, Pexels 5. Set of icons 6. Modern, Clean and Minimal UI Design

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
