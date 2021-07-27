Made with Love 82 / Brand Identity

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Made with Love 82 crafts handmade goods and puts their heart into every item. Their brand is young and energetic. A percentage of their proceeds are donated to suicide prevention awareness causes.
This project is under PLAY because I did this work pro bono for my sister.
See more about this project here:
https://www.ephraimjoseph.com/play/made-with-love-82
See more PLAY projects here on my site:
https://www.ephraimjoseph.com/play