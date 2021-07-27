Ephraim Joseph

Made with Love 82 / Brand Identity

Made with Love 82 / Brand Identity handmade goods pro bono graphic design illustration vector design logo logo design branding
Made with Love 82 crafts handmade goods and puts their heart into every item. Their brand is young and energetic. A percentage of their proceeds are donated to suicide prevention awareness causes.

This project is under PLAY because I did this work pro bono for my sister.

See more about this project here:
https://www.ephraimjoseph.com/play/made-with-love-82

See more PLAY projects here on my site:
https://www.ephraimjoseph.com/play

