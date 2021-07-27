Mijone

The black widow

Mijone
Mijone
  • Save
The black widow motion graphics logo typography illustration design 3d
Download color palette

Diseño creado con Procreate,trabajo personal para camiseta,mi tag(Mijo),líneas redondas y alargadas creando movimiento y profundidad en tonos rojos y negro inspirados en la viuda negra

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Mijone
Mijone

More by Mijone

View profile
    • Like