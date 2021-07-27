Active Life Studio / Branding + Website Design

For active retirees, Active Life Studio offers an improved quality of life through better mobility, balance, and strength because they genuinely care about improving their client’s wellbeing. I tried to craft a brand identity that would resonate with athletic people in their 60s, 70s, and beyond who are still active, competitive, and don’t want their age to slow down their fun lifestyle.

