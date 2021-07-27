Active Life Studio / Branding + Website Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
For active retirees, Active Life Studio offers an improved quality of life through better mobility, balance, and strength because they genuinely care about improving their client’s wellbeing. I tried to craft a brand identity that would resonate with athletic people in their 60s, 70s, and beyond who are still active, competitive, and don’t want their age to slow down their fun lifestyle.
This project is under PLAY (on my site) because I exchanged services with my personal trainer.
See more about this project here:
https://www.ephraimjoseph.com/play/active-life-studio
See more PLAY projects here on my site:
https://www.ephraimjoseph.com/play