The Carculator is a tool that allows people to estimate how much they might be able to earn by renting a given vehicle make, model, and year on Turo. Using data from a specific market area and the daily price set by Turo pricing models, the Carculator estimates average days booked per month, earnings per day, and earnings per month for your vehicle.

Data & model: Toma Gulea

Front-end: Lauren Kroner

Back-end: Chris Eager & Victor Mora

Copy: Steven Perez