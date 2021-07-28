Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nate Mandreza
Turo Design

The Carculator™

Nate Mandreza
Turo Design
Nate Mandreza for Turo Design
The Carculator™
The Carculator™ ux animation ui
  1. teslaModelX-floating-phones-2021-update.jpg
  2. carculator-animation-mockup.gif

The Carculator is a tool that allows people to estimate how much they might be able to earn by renting a given vehicle make, model, and year on Turo. Using data from a specific market area and the daily price set by Turo pricing models, the Carculator estimates average days booked per month, earnings per day, and earnings per month for your vehicle.

Data & model: Toma Gulea
Front-end: Lauren Kroner
Back-end: Chris Eager & Victor Mora
Copy: Steven Perez

Posted on Jul 28, 2021
Turo Design
Turo Design

