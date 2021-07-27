Willfred Uche

Blockchain Landing Page

Willfred Uche
Willfred Uche
  • Save
Blockchain Landing Page typography illustration ux landing page ui figma design
Download color palette

design consistency challenge : created a blockchain landing page with figma

3D illustration :Alzeerafat

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Willfred Uche
Willfred Uche

More by Willfred Uche

View profile
    • Like