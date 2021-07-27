Nicole Streeter

Nevertheless She Persisted

Nicole Streeter
Nicole Streeter
  • Save
Nevertheless She Persisted event logo design
Download color palette

Nevertheless, She Persisted 2021 Women's Leadership Forum Logo exploration.

Equality is and has been a marathon, rather than a sprint. We will focus on the drive and resiliency we, as women, have to move through anything no matter how long the road seems to be, and celebrate strength and power it brings us to inspire the move forward.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Nicole Streeter
Nicole Streeter

More by Nicole Streeter

View profile
    • Like