Theresa

Minimalist decor shop concept

Theresa
Theresa
  • Save
Minimalist decor shop concept minimalist minimalistic decor shop landing page uidesign
Download color palette

A concept for a minimalist decor shop landing page. Any feedback is welcome 😊 Beautiful photo credited to https://unsplash.com/@srosinger3997?utm_source=unsplash-figma&utm_medium=referral

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Theresa
Theresa

More by Theresa

View profile
    • Like