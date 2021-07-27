Ailén Rach

Reconvene— Eventbrite

Ailén Rach
Ailén Rach
  • Save
Reconvene— Eventbrite ui design marketing events web design ux branding
Download color palette

Hello there! Here's a sneak pic of a landing page that I designed this year for Reconvene Event at @eventbrite.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Ailén Rach
Ailén Rach

More by Ailén Rach

View profile
    • Like