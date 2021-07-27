Pride Celebration— Eventbrite

Ailén Rach

Hi! Here's a sneak pic of a landing page that I designed and built for our Pride Campaign last year at @eventbrite.
100% coded.

You should check the landing page
[https://www.eventbrite.com/l/pride-celebration/]

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
