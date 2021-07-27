AESTHETIC APPARATUS

Illustrations for Scientific American Magazine

Illustrations for Scientific American Magazine print design editorial illustration magazine illustration illustration
3 illustrations for Scientific American magazine for an article titled “Are smart-phones really destroying the adolescent brain?”

Graphic Design + Illustration + Printmaking

