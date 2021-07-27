Now is your time — Eventbrite

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello hello! Here's a sneak pic of a landing page that I designed at @eventbrite. It’s about getting back together after this whole exhausting situation that we are living in and start creating events on our platform!
If you are an event creator you should check the landing page
https://www.eventbrite.com/l/nowisyourtime/