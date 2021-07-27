AESTHETIC APPARATUS

Illustration for The New York Times Book Review

Illustration for The New York Times Book Review design print editorial illustration new york times illustration
Illustration for the New York Times for a book review of Vladimir Sorokin’s “The Blizzard.” In the book, Garin, a district doctor, is desperately trying to reach the village of Dolgoye, where a mysterious epidemic is turning people into zombies. He carries with him a vaccine that will prevent the spread of this terrible disease, but is stymied in his travels by an impenetrable blizzard.

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
Graphic Design + Illustration + Printmaking

