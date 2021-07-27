Quick start guide— Eventbrite

Ailén Rach

Hello hello! Here's a sneak pic of a landing page that I designed this year at @eventbrite. It’s all about how to start creating events on our platform!

If you are an event creator you should check the landing page
[https://www.eventbrite.com/blog/quick-start-guide/]

Posted on Jul 27, 2021
